San Marcos city leader pushes for reassessing roles of school resource officers

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Seeking to create a more relaxed education environment, school resource officers in San Marcos are being put in the spotlight.

Maxfield Baker, chairman of San Marcos’ criminal justice reform committee, spearheaded the conversation to rethink the role of school resource officers.

His hope is the committee will speak openly and publicly about the school resources agreement with the city.

Baker said constituents have come to him about the issue, prompting the formal approach to, “Identify areas for improvement to ensure the safety of minors and limit the number of non-qualified SROs being used on campus if/when there are shortages.”

Baker is also proposing looking at general funding associated with the officers.

“…And work with the school to replace police with more qualified Counselors and intervention programs,” Baker said. “Creating more data around the efficacy of our current program.”

