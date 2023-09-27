SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A single-use container ban could be coming to the City of San Marcos.

“I am desperate to see this pass,” said Council Member Matthew Mendoza. “I think it’s well overdue.”

Last week, the city council showed unanimous support to move forward with creating a ban at all city parks.

While it was only a discussion item and there was nothing to be voted on, every council member agreed they’d like to see a ban created.

“Let’s do it. Let’s leave behind a legacy of a cleaner, greener future,” said Council Member Jude Prather.

It’s something people in the area said they’ve been wanting for years now.

Previously, the owner of a retail store near the San Marcos River said he’d like to see a “can ban.”

“They can still go out and tube. I guess if you want to carry whatever you want to drink in your Camelback, you certainly may because it’s a non-disposable container,” he said. “But don’t take the beer cans.”

The Eyes of the San Marcos River is a group that picks up litter in and around the waters since 2014. Last summer, they told KXAN the issue has gotten worse.

Nearby cities like New Braunfels and Martindale both adopted “Can Bans” to prohibit disposable containers on the rivers.

