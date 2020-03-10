San Marcos City Council member resigns seat due to required residence change

Jocabed Marquez says she stands by a tweet she posted in November that has some people accusing her of being bias.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos City Council Member Dr. Joca Marquez resigned her Place 5 seat on Monday, according to her written resignation letter to the City Clerk’s office.

The former council member wrote in her letter that she is resigning due to a change in employment plans, requiring her to move to a residence outside the City of San Marcos.

Marquez has served on the city council since December 2018 after being elected for a three-year term.

Marquez was set to face a public hearing on April 8 over an ethics complaint filed against her related to a November 2019 tweet.

A man who works in commercial real estate filed the complaint after reading Marquez’s tweet.

Marquez took down the social media post out of safety concerns, but stands by what she said.

“Our town being overtaken by developers, our town being gentrified, our people of color being displaced. Just a lot of things that added up to that moment,” she told KXAN.

Shortly after her tweet, Marquez was among four members who voted against an affordable housing project.

At this time, it’s unknown if the hearing will still take place.

San Marcos says it is coordinating details to fill the vacancy and will provide election information once it has been finalized.

Per the Texas Constitution, a resigning council member continues to hold over in office until a successor is elected and sworn in.