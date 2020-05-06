San Marcos City Council approves mental wellness program for law enforcement

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos City Council passed an emergency measure Tuesday night reallocating resources to benefit the mental health of the city’s law enforcement officers.

The $50,000 emergency measure was passed with a unanimous vote. The money is part of the San Marcos Police Department’s asset forfeiture fund. An asset forfeiture fund is money collected from crimes such as drug busts that the department uses for crime reduction and other purposes.

“Civil forfeiture laws in Texas allow for monies that are determined to be proceeds of felonious activity to be seized and used later for crime reduction activities and other related activities to benefit public safety,” said Chase Stapp Director of San Marcos Department of Public Safety. “One of the allowed uses for example is a mental wellness program or mental health services of various kinds your for public safety employees.”

The money will provide wellness resources for employees of the San Marcos Police Department as well as the San Marcos Fire Department. A San Marcos Police officer was killed and two others seriously injured in an ambush in April.

Another officer was seriously injured in March when got hit by a car while responding to a call.