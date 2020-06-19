San Marcos CISD suspends summer workouts after one participant tests positive for COVID-19

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District has suspended its Rattler strength and conditioning summer workouts program for San Marcos High School student-athletes after one person in attendance tested positive for COVID-19.

The district alerted students and parents in a Facebook post earlier this week, saying the individual who tested positive attended the strength and conditioning training on June 8.

According to the district’s website, Monday was the first day student-athletes were allowed back on campus for summer workouts. Per UIL guidelines, students were allowed to come back for summer training on a voluntary basis.

As of this week, SMCISD athletes were still in phase 1 of the district’s plan to allow students back on campus for summer workouts. Male and female athletes in grades 10th through 12th were allowed to be back on campus, while ninth graders were not.

Due to precautionary measures in place, the district says exposure to the athlete who tested positive for COVID-19 was limited. According to the district’s post, anyone who may have had contact was notified by the San Marcos High School’s Athletics Department.

According to the district’s website, all athletes and coaches were screened with a temperature check daily, group workouts were limited in size, social distancing of ten feet was kept between all participants during exercises while six feet of distance was kept in lines, athletes and coaches were required to use a hand sanitizing station before all workouts and a 30 minute block of time was allotted between each workout group to sanitize workout equipment.

The district says it will monitor the current situation with a goal of reopening its summer workouts on July 6.