San Marcos CISD offering $100 one-time incentive to staff who get COVID-19 booster shot

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Getting your COVID-19 booster shot will give you an extra $100 in your pocket.

That’s if you’re a San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District employee.

The San Marcos Board of Trustees approved the one-time stipend in a school board meeting on Monday night.

This is the second incentive the district has offered to employees, working to be proactive in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first incentive was $250. Based on data presented to the school board, showing how many employees qualified for the incentive — roughly 82% of SMCISD staff is already vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s more than 1,000 employees.

KXAN is taking an in-depth look at how this SMCISD’s vaccination rates have helped the district.

This story will be updated after KXAN News at 5 and 6 p.m. by Reporter Jala Washington.