San Marcos CISD offering $100 one-time incentive to staff who get COVID-19 booster shot

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Getting your COVID-19 booster shot will give you an extra $100 in your pocket.

That’s if you’re a San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District employee.

The San Marcos Board of Trustees approved the one-time stipend in a school board meeting on Monday night.

This is the second incentive the district has offered to employees, working to be proactive in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first incentive was $250. Based on data presented to the school board, showing how many employees qualified for the incentive — roughly 82% of SMCISD staff is already vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s more than 1,000 employees.

