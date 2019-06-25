San Marcos CISD, Lockhart ISD, Hays CISD employees get pay raises

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — School districts in Central Texas approved pay raises for their employees Monday, in keeping with a bill signed into law this year to increase salaries for teachers and staff.

House Bill 3, which was approved by the Texas legislature this year, provided funding and requires school districts to increase salaries for certain staff members.

San Marcos CISD

All San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District employees will see a raise for the 2019-2020 school year as the Board of Trustees approved its budget.

SMCISD’s Board of Trustees approved a budget deficit of $7 million and spending of $2.6 million to cover the pay increases.

Brand new teachers’ salaries will start at $49,662 per year. Staff members with more experience get a bump in pay from there:

Teachers, nurses, librarians and counselors with 1-5 years of experience: $1,562 or 3% pay raise

Teachers, nurses, librarians and counselors with 6+ years of experience: $2,113 or 4% pay raise

Administrators get $2,113 or 2.6-3% pay increase

Para-professionals, clerical and manual trade employees get a $1 per hour or 6% pay increase, putting the district minimum wage at $13 an hour

Lockhart ISD

The Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees approved a $62.7 million budget at its meeting Monday, including $39.8 million for employee pay and benefits.

Teachers with 5 years or fewer experience: $2,300 increase

Teachers with 6+ years experience: $3,000 increase, plus more for those with between 11-23 years experience

Campus principals, assistant principals, athletic trainers, PT/Adaptive physical education teachers, special education assessment staff and speech language pathologists: $3,000 increase

The budget for 2019-2020 also includes spots for five more art and music teachers, five more elementary-level teacher airs, a social emotional counselor for the district, a student information system specialist, two computer technicians and an additional maintenance staff member.

Hays CISD

The Hays CISD school board of trustees passed raises for staff as well as all-day Pre-K. Below is the percentage increase breakdown:

Teachers, librarians and counselors: 4.35% increase

Auxiliary staff: 4% increase

Administrators and all other employees: 3% increase

Hays CISD says it knows it will receive $12.8 million in additional money, but that amount may increase to $15.8 million. If that happens, the average salary for teachers, nurses, librarians and counselors by 5.25%.