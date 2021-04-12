San Marcos CISD confirms new positive COVID-19 case ahead of return for most students

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — It was an unconventional first day of school at the end of the school year.

This is how some San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District (SMCSID) parents and students felt on Monday, going back to campus for the first time in months.

However, SMCISD is working to keep everyone safe, even while announcing a newly confirmed coronavirus infection.

Just as everyone came back in person, Goodnight Middle School parents were notified about the positive case over the weekend.

A student at Goodnight described what the first day back for mostly everyone was like.

“It was really crowded. It wasn’t the same like it used to be,” Jose Alvear said.

Jose said he’s been back on campus for a couple of months. He’s now adapting to mostly everyone being back.

“It was just scary because I didn’t know if I was going to get sick,” Alvear said.

San Marcos school officials assure there is no spread, and are keeping all safety protocols in place at all of its campuses

“Contact tracing will begin immediately after a positive case has taken place,” SMCISD’S Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations Andrew Fernandez said.

At Travis Elementary, some parents trust the district’s call to bring everyone back.

“I think they’ve made a good decision, just if they can keep everything under control,” Crystal Schiavel said.

Robert Perez sent his son back for in-person learning a week before everyone came back, trusting that safety protocols will keep him safe.

“We just got to keep our hopes up for the best, he loves to come to school,” Perez said.

SMCISD said about 82% of its students were back. That’s up over 20% from when live virtual learning was an option.

“Seeing students for the first time after not seeing them for a year, it’s like seeing your best friend all over again,” Fernandez said.

Jose agrees.

“It was weird. I forgot most of their names,” Jose said with a chuckle.

The district offered students dividers to give them personal space. Fernandez told KXAN that they have masks available for students.

SMCISD also said, overall, its COVID-19 infections have decreased in the past few weeks.