San Marcos CISD buys laptops for 4,000 students

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS (KXAN) — Thousands of students in San Marcos are learning with the latest technology after the district decided to purchase thousands of laptops for all of its students in middle and high school.

As part of its plan to ready students for college and future jobs, the district is buying more than 4,000 laptops, which will all be distributed by the start of next school year.

Inside Heather Yzaguirre's 8th grade English class at Miller Middle School, students received their laptops at the start of the year and have already incorporated them into both classwork and homework.

"It is closing the gap, it's restoring that natural interest because now they have things available to them that weren't before," Yzaguirre said.

Leveling the playing field or "closing the gap," as Yzaguirre put it, is the other objective.

San Marcos CISD's student population is made up of 74% economically disadvantaged students. Giving them the technology that their more affluent peers already have is key.

"Being able to provide students with devices, that normally wouldn't be able to purchase them on their own is part of that closing those gaps," said San Marcos CISD Director of Educational Technology James Nevarez.

Wednesday, Yzaguirre had her students analyze poetry on their newly issues Chromebooks while discussing it with each other.

For 8th grader Jennifer Hernandez - this is the first time she's had a computer to call her own.

It's easier," she said. "Everything is just there, and saved."

The laptops will remain district property and have to be returned when a student graduates.

They also take away a years-old excuse for unfinished homework.

"Dog ate my computer? What?" Hernandez said.