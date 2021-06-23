San Marcos CISD audit: racism not being reported, drop outs trending upward

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Equity audit survey results from San Marcos CISD racism isn’t being reported and drop outs are trending upward.

Using data collected from the past three school years, it also found chronic absences have dropped over the years — but not for all student groups. According to results, middle school students are being disciplined at higher percentages compared to enrollment numbers.

SMCISD took it upon itself to pay a third party for complete the audit, emphasizing it wanted to know what areas need improvement, so that it can be the most equitable district possible.

According to a district spokesperson, this is just one phase of the audit. Not all campuses were surveyed yet. The results came from Hernandez Elementary, Crockett Elementary and Mendez elementaries; Miller and Goodnight middle schools; and San Marcos High School.

The spokesperson told KXAN, in the next phase, more campuses will be surveyed. It’s worth noting, according to the auditors, majority of the responses from the “Racial Climate” survey, came from Miller Middle School, with 57% of its student population responding.

You can view the full equity audit presentation here.

