San Marcos engineers help build patio for struggling restaurant with limited seating

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — More than 6,000 businesses across the state have had to close their doors because of COVID-19. Unfortunately, there will most likely be more, but there is a group in San Marcos that is stepping up to help in a unique way.

Bonhyun Gu opened K-Bop in February with high hopes, but instead he was met with a pandemic.

“For two weeks we had a lot of fun, after two weeks COVID-19 happened,” said Gu.

With limited inside seating, Gu was worried his business would suffer.

“We had very minimal resources because we didn’t have that patio and we didn’t have a drive thru,” said Gu.

San Marcos engineering firm Freese and Nichols wanted to help. So, they built a patio in front of K-Bop.

“We decided to do this as a way to give back,” said Chance Sparks with Freese and Nichols.

Through the City of San Marcos’ temporary parklet program, Sparks, and his colleagues will help give K-Bop another resource to survive.

“By giving them some capacity outside, it allows them to thrive more as a business and it also sends a very clear message of, ‘Hey, we are open,'” said Sparks.

Now Bonhyun can focus on the food and his customers.

“This is giving me a very good opportunity.” said Bonhyun. “Now I will be more focused on the quality of the food and more customer service. More focused on that.”

COVID-19 dealt two blows to this restaurant, and many others in San Marcos, as they not only have to deal with capacity limits, but also many Texas State students are out of school for the summer which hurts business as well.