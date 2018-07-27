San Marcos burn victim in 'fight of his life' faces 210-day hospital stay

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Zachary Sutterfield (Family Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The 20-year-old who suffered burn injuries to 70 percent of his body in last week's San Marcos apartment complex fire is in the "fight of his life" as he faces a 210-day hospital stay at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, his family said Thursday.

"The most up to date information on San Marcos apartment fire victim, Zachary Sutterfield, is truly simple," a family spokesperson said, "Zach is in the fight of his life, but he is fighting."

Along with the extensive third-degree burns to his body from the July 20 fire at Iconic Village Apartments, Sutterfield also suffered head injuries.

The family says the 210-day estimate does not include infection or other roadblocks that burn victims often face; however, he is surrounded by an excellent team at the hospital.

Support from every single person the family has come in contact with "is the most beautiful part of this horrific tragedy," they said.

“It’s been a humbling experience to feel the love from strangers that has been shared with us,” Karl Sutterfield, Zach’s father, shared. “It lets me know that my son touched so many lives. We are truly blessed by everyone. He needs all the prayers and positive vibes you can send.”

Sutterfield's mother said, “We would like to thank family and friends, but especially the outpouring of love from strangers. All that we ask is that you keep Zach in your prayers and thoughts.”

When asked how they would describe Zach, his father said, “When I think about Zach I can’t think of just one thing that makes him great, because there are just so many wonderful parts of him…it’s his smile, his personality, his sarcasm, his dad jokes, it’s him not caring that his socks didn’t match as long as they were both clean…he’s just hilarious and a great kid."

His mother added, “He’s 20 years old, but he would call home to tell his parents he loved us every single day. He is full of love, he loves making people smile, he cared about what was going on in your life, he never met a stranger, he is an amazing soul, and a great friend. I would say he’s my best friend.”

Like his parents, Sutterfield attended Angelo State University after graduating in 2016 from Central High School in San Angelo.

He was in San Marcos getting prepared to transfer to Texas State in the fall, family said, and was scheduled to meet with his Texas State advisor the Monday following the fire.

“He was very excited to become a Bobcat once again.” Mr. Sutterfield said, “and our dream is that one day Zach will graduate as a Bobcat for the second time.”

The family spokesperson listed three ways people can help:

His family’s goal is to have his room decorated with get well cards and pictures when he does wake up, so please feel free to send in cards to the address below.

Option 1: Mail your donation to Crockett National Bank "Benefit for Zachary Sutterfield" at 502 S. Koenigheim, San Angelo, TX 76903

Option 2: Use your PayPal account to send money to zacharysutterfieldlove@gmail.com

Option 3: Mail encouragement and gift cards to ERA Newlin and Co. Benefit for Zachary Sutterfield 1722 W Ave N San Angelo, TX 76904