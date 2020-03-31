San Marcos kitchen and bakery feeding healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Many small businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, facing layoffs, furloughs and thousands of dollars in lost revenue with cities and the economy essentially shut down.

But some are finding ways to help others.

“Everyone is working to keep their businesses alive, but I think our bigger goal is keeping people alive,” says Liz McGhee, owner of The CoKitchen & Red Bus Bake Shop in San Marcos.

The commercial kitchen and bake shop are partnering to provide healthcare workers with meals for themselves and their families.

“Right now, they can’t make it to the grocery store and they’re not able to make meals for their families because they don’t have time and they’re exhausted,” McGhee says.

Food production started with around 100 meals on Monday.



The CoKitchen and Red Bus Bakery started cooking meals for healthcare workers on Monday. (Courtesy: Liz Mcghee/The CoKitchen)

“If we could do that everyday that would be great, if we could do more, that would be even better,” McGhee says.

The group hopes to raise money and keep the initiative alive through GoFundMe.

The meals are available for healthcare workers to pick up this week, but McGhee says she’s in contact with Central Texas Medical Center and Ascension Seton Hays to coordinate a drop off directly to medical campuses.

“That is one of the hardest things to do right now because we are in a pandemic and this has never happened before, trying to find safe zones is hard, so we are coordinating with the hospitals now,” she says.

Mozart’s Coffee Roasters and Black’s BBQ are also offering free food for first responders and medical workers.