San Marcos asking for community’s help with ‘welcome home’ video for soldiers

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos is asking for the community’s help in virtually welcoming home soldiers who were deployed overseas.

Troops with the Texas Army National Guard’s 4th Battalion-133rd Field Artillery Regiment will be coming home soon. The Battalion is based out of San Marcos.

The city is asking residents, businesses and local groups to send in photos showing ‘welcome home’ messages. The photos will be included in a video message to the troops.

Residents are also asked to put up yellow ribbons in support of the soldiers in their yards and front windows.

The Texas National Guard are citizen soldiers who can be used to help in national disasters like hurricanes but can also serve for federal orders and overseas. You can learn more about the Battalion’s missions on its Facebook page.

How to send in a photo

Photos, which should be taken in landscape, need to be emailed to jmach@sanmarcostx.gov by Sept. 14 at 5 p.m.

The city asks you not to resize them to a smaller file before sending them in.

The photos will be used in a video that will be shared on the SMTX Community Services and Hays County Veterans Resource Office Facebook pages.

The Battalion will also receive a copy of the video for distribution to their troops.

By submitting a photo, you’re allowing the City of San Marcos to use them for city publications, promotions and third-party media coverage unless you write in otherwise.

For more information about the welcome home video, you can visit the City of San Marcos website.