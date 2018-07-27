San Marcos apartment fire victims identified Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Haley Michele Frizzell (top left), David Ortiz, Dru Estes, James Miranda (bottom left) and Belinda Moats were killed in a deadly apartment fire at Iconic Apartments in San Marcos (City of San Marcos Photos) [ + - ] Video

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Investigators officially identified victims of a deadly apartment fire in San Marcos last Friday.

Officials found a total of five bodies in a burned building at the Iconic Village Apartments. Four of the victims were identified Thursday: 19-year-old Haley Michele Frizzell of San Angelo, 23-year-old James Miranda of Mount Pleasant, 21-year-old David Ortiz of Pasadena and 20-year-old Dru Estes of San Antonio.

A fifth victim is not yet identified as investigators are waiting on DNA analysis. However, 21-year-old Belinda Moats of Big Wells is the only person still listed as missing.

Texas State University says Estes, Frizzell and Ortiz were all connected to the school. Frizzell and Ortiz were actively enrolled and Estes was classified as a sophomore but his records show he was not enrolled for this fall.

What We Know About the Victims

Haley Frizzell was in her sophomore year at Texas State University, majoring in Theater. Frizzell's brother, Brian, is also enrolled at the same university.

The San Angelo Times reports Frizzell was staying at an apartment with Zachary Sutterfield, who was one of the six people injured. According to a spokesperson with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, Sutterfield remains in critical condition at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

Frizzell and Sutterfield both graduated from the same high school in San Angelo in 2017, according to the San Angelo Times.

David Ortiz was in his junior year at the university and was majoring in Exercise and Sport Science. He graduated from Pasadena High School.

KPRC in Houston reports Ortiz's mother teaches Spanish at his old high school.

Dru Estes attended the university and was listed as a History major. While records show he was a sophomore, the university says he was not enrolled for this upcoming fall semester.

A GoFundMe page indicates Estes graduated from Roosevelt High in San Antonio.

Friends say he was a talented musician.

"He was a lead singer, he played guitar, he played a bunch of instruments, and he was very talented," said Matthew Smith. "He was a very good person, and I'm going to miss him."

Belinda Moats did not have a connection to the university. Chelsey Keeter tells KXAN Moats worked for her at a Sonic Drive-In. Keeter says he's hosting a fundraising benefit for Moats' family on Aug. 11 at noon at the Sonic on Guadalupe Street in San Marcos.

James Miranda of Mount Pleasant worked as an assistant manager at the Discount Tire in San Marcos, according to his Facebook page.