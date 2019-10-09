San Marcos apartment complex gives update after mandatory evacuation displaced residents

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Vie Management, the company that owns the Vie Lofts off-campus student housing complex in San Marcos, recently released an update after a mandatory evacuation on Sept. 20 displaced 162 occupants.

On that Friday night, the building was evacuated at the order of the San Marcos Fire Marshal, in response to safety concerns over structural stability — including that of a stairwell.

At the time, the San Marcos Fire Chief explained that the mandatory immediate evacuation was ordered “out of an abundance of caution.”

Derrick Milam, co-founder of Vie Management, released the following statement:

“We were able to start moving residents back home on Saturday, Sept. 28 and as of today [Oct.3] we have successfully moved in 96 residents. We are still working diligently with the City of San Marcos to move forward with the other requirements they listed in order to have the rest of our residents move back in as soon as possible.”