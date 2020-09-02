San Marcos announces five finalists for Chief of Police

First row, right to left: Chief Robert Brown, Chief Adele Fresé, Chief Bob Klett; Second row, right to left: Deputy Chief Brad McKeone, Chief Stan Standridge (SMPD Photos)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos announced five finalists for Chief of Police Tuesday.

The nationwide search was narrowed down from 92 candidates, according to the city. Each candidate will take part in the interview process later this month.

They will be interviewed by five panels made up of community stakeholders, community criminal justice partners, police department employees, city executive team members and city council. Based on these panels, candidates will then be narrowed to two or three, the city says.

More in-person interviews will take place after that as well as a community meet and greet. A final candidate will be chosen after then.

Here’s what we know about the five candidates.

Chief Robert Brown

Chief Robert Brown was appointed chief for Duncanville, Texas in February 2007. He started his law enforcement career in Waco, Texas in June 1982 as a police cadet and served as a as a Field Training Officer.

In 1994 he joined the University Park Police Department, where he became the first Black sergeant, lieutenant and captain in the department’s history.

He has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Northwood University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Amberton University, the city says. He also is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Program in Quanitco, Virginia.

Chief Adele Fresé

Chief Adele Fresé leads a department with over 230 personnel as the current chief in Salinas, California. She started her career in 1985 in the United States Marines Corps.

In 1994, she joined the Corpus Christi Police Department, where she worked in several units including Patrol, Crime Prevention, Special Operations, Narcotic Investigations and Support Services.

She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration from California State University at Hayward, with a minor in Sociology. She also earned a Master of Science in Public Safety and completed courses at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Chief Bob Klett

Chief Bob Klett is the current interim police chief for San Marcos. He’s served with the department for more than three decades.

He started his career in 1986 as a volunteer with Gillespie County EMS and South Hays County Volunteer Fire Department, where he was an officer with the Southwest Texas State University Police Department.

He came to SMPD in 1989 while also serving as a reserve firefighter for the San Marcos Fire Department. He eventually rose to the role of Assistant Police Chief in 2014.

The city says Klett has led the department in police reform. He has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Applied Arts from Texas State University.

Deputy Chief Brad McKeone

Current Deputy Chief Brad McKeone has more then 20 years of experience with the Coral Springs Police Department in Florida. He’s worked as a Field Training Officer, a Detective in the Vice, Intelligence and Narcotics Unit and task force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Fort Lauderdale District Office.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 2014 and deputy chief in March 2018, where he oversees the operations division.

He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Florida Atlantic University and a Master’s in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia Southern University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Virginia.

Chief Stan Standridge

Chief Stan Standridge has served more than 25 years with the Abilene Police Department, with the last 11 as chief. He is currently the president of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, which aims and advocates for the highest standards of ethical conduct in law enforcement.

He has a Master of Public Administration degree from Sam Houston State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the city says.

Standridge has won multiple awards and worked with a team to make a statewide program that works to decrease line-of-duty deaths and injuries in Texas. Called VINCIBLE, it is used by more than 1,500 police agencies including SMPD, the city says.

Community survey results

The City of San Marcos says it conducted an online community survey during July and the first week of August. The survey asked questions about SMPD’s priorities, community engagement, safety and what the next Chief of Police should be like.

1,089 responses were recorded, the city says. A summary of the results can be found online in both English and Spanish.