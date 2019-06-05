Hays

San Marcos Animal Shelter won't accept cats until disinfection for deadly virus

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 / 06:58 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 04, 2019 / 07:33 PM CDT

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — More than 50 cats have died as a result of a virus in San Marcos. 

So far, nine cats, and 44 kittens were lost at the San Marcos Animal Shelter after they were diagnosed with Feline Panleukopenia. The staff at the shelter calls the virus essentially Parvo for cats. 

The outbreak started when a mother and her litter were taken to the shelter.

The kittens started to show signs of respiratory issues. After the kittens were treated for the respiratory issues, the problems persisted and more tests were done. That’s when the kittens were diagnosed. But by then, it was too late — the virus had spread. 

As a result, the shelter is not taking in any more cats until the shelter is disinfected.   

“We have been working on the way that cats are brought in by asking people if they can be willing to be holding on to them. W can vaccinate them and have them come back later. Because in this environment the disease can stay for 14 days and be active,” says Erin McCann of the San Marcos Animal Shelter.

The shelter adds that cats outside the shelter should be okay provided they are up to date on their vaccination shots. 

The shelter is taking donations such as toys, but only toys that do not absorb liquids. 

For more information on the virus and shelter, click here.

