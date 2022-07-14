HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter has been packed with animals for quite some time now, according to manager Christie Banduch.

“We’ve been over capacity by about 20 to 30 kennels pretty consistently since April and that’s just dogs,” Banduch said.

But, there are plans to address this chronic over-capacity issue.

Hays County had a consulting firm look into the issue. It recommended for a new shelter, but it said the focus should first be on services to address the influx of animals needing shelter.

“Programs that go with their recommendation such as adoption, such as trap, neuter, return,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said.

The proposed shelter could cost more than $23 million. Money that Judge Becerra said would likely come from cities within the county.

“Get each municipality to not only buy-in, but to pitch in,” Becerra said.

City officials with both Buda and Kyle said they haven’t seen the plan yet so can’t provide comment, but Becerra said the conversation would happen soon.

“We’ve got meetings already on the books. We’re not slowing down on this at all,” Becerra said.

Until everyone is on board for the next steps, Banduch said her immediate concern is getting these animals forever homes.

“Your local animal shelter is not going to solve this problem by themselves. This is a community problem,” Banduch said.

Becerra said one way to cut costs on the new shelter is by partnering with a non-profit organization to lead the space. He said they are currently vetting one organization for the potential position.