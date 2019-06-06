San Marcos Animal Shelter closing cat adoption for 14 days after deadly virus outbreak
SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter has postponed cat adoption and intake for at least two more weeks after an outbreak of a deadly virus.
The shelter said Tuesday over 50 cats have died as a result of Feline Panleukopenia, considered the Parvo virus for cats.
The outbreak started when a mother and her litter were taken to the shelter.
The kittens started to show signs of respiratory issues. After the kittens were treated for the respiratory issues, the problems persisted and more tests were done. That’s when the kittens were diagnosed. But by then, it was too late — the virus had spread.
The shelter says the estimated time frame of 14 days is based on the incubation period, virus shedding and their ability to contain the disease.
However, if any cat tests positive for the virus during the next 14 days, the clock will restart and the shelter will wait another 14 days before adoption and intake.
The shelter added that cats outside the shelter should be okay provided they are up to date on their vaccination shots.
Dog leads bystander to San Marcos apartment where man found shot and killed
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds in a San Marcos apartment early Wednesday after a dog was found wandering around the apartment complex, according to a press release from the San Marcos Police Department.
At about 7:10 a.m., SMPD officers arrived at The Village on Telluride apartment complex at the 300 block of Telluride Street to reports of a home invasion.
The caller told police they found a dog wandering in the apartment complex that led them to an apartment with the door kicked in.Read the Full Article
Former San Marcos high school teacher accused of sexual assault turns himself in
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A former San Marcos high school teacher who was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student turned himself in to authorities Friday, according to jail records from the Hays County Sheriff's Office.
An affidavit says 34-year-old David Ross Guerrero had reached out to the victim on social media shortly after police interviewed him about the allegation in April.
"In the messages, Guerrero pleads with the victim," the affidavit describes. "He tells her he hopes she can find the kindness to consider his family and what this will do to them."Read the Full Article
New medical care option opens in fast-growing Hays County
BUDA, TX (KXAN) — There's a new medical care option in Buda to keep up with population growth in Hays County. Ascension Seton cut the ribbon and held a grand opening event Tuesday.
The center will offer fifteen specialists, just off IH-35.
According to the 2018 Census Bureau count, Hays County had the second highest percentage of growth since the start of the decade at more than 40%.Read the Full Article
