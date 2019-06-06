San Marcos Animal Shelter closing cat adoption for 14 days after deadly virus outbreak

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter has postponed cat adoption and intake for at least two more weeks after an outbreak of a deadly virus.

The shelter said Tuesday over 50 cats have died as a result of Feline Panleukopenia, considered the Parvo virus for cats.

The outbreak started when a mother and her litter were taken to the shelter.

The kittens started to show signs of respiratory issues. After the kittens were treated for the respiratory issues, the problems persisted and more tests were done. That’s when the kittens were diagnosed. But by then, it was too late — the virus had spread.

The shelter says the estimated time frame of 14 days is based on the incubation period, virus shedding and their ability to contain the disease.

However, if any cat tests positive for the virus during the next 14 days, the clock will restart and the shelter will wait another 14 days before adoption and intake.

The shelter added that cats outside the shelter should be okay provided they are up to date on their vaccination shots.