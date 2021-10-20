San Marcos animal advocates plead for help as some dogs could be euthanized if not relocated soon

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Animal advocates are scrambling after hearing the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter needs to find a new place for 35 dogs by Friday due to kennel renovations. Eight of them are at risk of being euthanized otherwise.

The City of San Marcos is being scrutinized, accused of not spreading the word about the fast-approaching deadline well enough. The city argues it was proactive in trying to clear the shelter.

Jennifer Hayes has volunteered to take photos at the shelter for three years now. On Wednesday, the snapshots conveyed more urgency.

Jennifer Hayes photographed the eight dogs at risk of being euthanized if not relocated. (Courtesy Jennifer Hayes)

“I’m putting out an urgent plea for people to come to adopt, offer to foster, share this information,” Hayes said.

Hayes captured the personality of the eight dogs at risk of being euthanized on Friday.

“I asked at the animal shelter meeting last week what their plan was,” Hayes said. “The answer I got back from a city representative was that they were going to be offering an adoption special.”

The City of San Marcos said it announced kennel renovation plans shortly after council approved them in early September on its Facebook page. There, it said it also encouraged people to adopt.

According to the city, it also promoted several low-cost adoption events in September and October to help clear the shelter.

“I reached out to the city actually this morning,” Hays County Precinct 3 Commissioner Lon Shell said. “Just asking what if there was something the county could do.”

Hays County is trying to help with a relocation solution quickly. Meanwhile, it just recently approved funding for a study to analyze the feasibility of a county-run regional shelter. Right now, all homeless animals go to the San Marcos city-run shelter.

“There’s just a space need, and as the City of Kyle and City of Buda grow, it makes it very challenging,” Shell said.

Hayes agrees with the need for a long-term solution, but for right now, she hopes these photos motivate someone to help out.

The City of San Marcos declined our request for a recorded interview but provided the written statement below.

City of San Marcos statement in regard to the animal shelter

