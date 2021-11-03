San Marcos Activity Center closed until new year due to pipe burst, water damage

Crews remove excess water from the San Marcos Activity Center while City Manager Bert Lumbreras and Fire Chief Les Stephens assess damage Oct. 29, 2021 (City of San Marcos Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A large pipe burst causing extensive flooding last Friday is forcing the San Marcos Activity Center to close until the new year.

According to the City of San Marcos, the 26-year-old facility that was partially remodeled in 2017 had a “poly pipe that disconnected from its coupler, causing several inches of water to cover the entire facility.”

The city has ended current memberships and put automatic payments on hold during the closure.

Staff is working to find other recreation options and meeting space for the community, the city says. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to head outdoors and use the city’s sidewalks, trails and parks.

If you have personal belongings still on site in lockers, the city is asking you to contact the center directly for assistance in getting those items back.

You can get more information by emailing activitycenterinfo@sanmarcostx.gov or calling (512) 393-8280.