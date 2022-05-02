SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Families in San Marcos once again have a place to go and workout together this week. The San Marcos Activity Center reopens Monday morning.

It closed October 29 after a pipe burst and flooded the facility in several inches of water.

“We are excited to welcome our members and guests back to the San Marcos Activity Center,” said Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Jamie Lee Case in a city release. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we worked to reconstruct our building.”

The city says workers put in new sheetrock, tile, carpet, hardwood flooring and doors throughout the center. They also restored power and plumbing.

The City of San Marcos paid an initial deductible of $2,500. The entire cost of the repair project was $2.5 million.

The Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool is still looking at what caused the pipe failure.

Suspended memberships resume Monday. Automatic payments will start June 1.

Hours of operation include:

Monday – Thursday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. (pool to close at 8:30 p.m.)

Friday 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday Closed

You can attend Total Wellness classes both in person and virtually.