RV burglary: Hays County needs help finding suspects in Sept. 1 theft in Kyle

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects in a Sept. 1 robbery in Kyle.

HCSO says at around 5:20 a.m., two men pulled up to a business in the 13000 block of Highway 21 in a dark truck. The two suspects reportedly stole an RV and burglarized several storage units.

Although HCSO says there are two suspects, only one of the men was clearly seen on surveillance footage.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 268-0349.