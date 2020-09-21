Runoff concerns surface from new Dripping Springs development

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN)– A Dripping Springs resident says she’s concerned that a water break from a new development may be polluting nearby resources.

She took a video over the weekend of the runoff from Headwaters Community, located off of East Highway 290.

Dripping Springs’ deputy city administrator Ginger Faught confirms that the development has a water line leak and developers say they plan to fix it within seven days.

She says the runoff is treated “effluent,” which the Environmental Protection Agency defines as “wastewater discharged to surface waters and municipal sewage treatment plants.”

Faught says although the city has received a few complaints about the leak, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is the permitting and enforcement agency for Headwaters.

She says the city oversees things like platting and building permits for Headwaters but the TCEQ oversees operational issues and wastewater treatment for the development.

KXAN has submitted a request for more information from TCEQ.

Faught the current leak is in a residential section of Headwaters, which also includes commercial sections.

KXAN has also reached out to the developer and is waiting for a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.