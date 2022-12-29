SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock man pleaded guilty on Dec. 20 to a hit-and-run crash that killed a man more than two years ago in Hays County.

According to Hays County court documents, Antonio Rene Alonzo, now 26, agreed to a state prison term of more than 20 years and no less than two years. A maximum fine of $10,000 was also listed on the plea deal.

The court documents showed a five-year probation listed, with a monthly $60 fee included as part of the plea deal. The probation agreement also included a $1,500 fine and 200 community service hours.

Alonzo was charged with an “accident involving death,” a second-degree felony, in May 2020, according to Hays County records.

A previous KXAN report showed the San Marcos Police Department connected Alonzo to the fatal hit-and-run of 69-year-old Eligio Vasquez after a citizen tip. The deadly crash happened in Feb. 2020.

A search showed Alonzo was not listed in the Hays County jail’s system. A punishment hearing is set for Feb. 21, 2023, according to Hays County court records.