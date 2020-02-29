Rock climber falls at Milton Reimers Ranch Park in Dripping Springs

One of three new Travis County STAR Flight helicopters (David Yeomans/KXAN)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A man fell about 20 feet while rock climbing at Milton Reimers Ranch Park in Dripping Springs on Saturday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said initial reports came in about him having traumatic injuries.

Crews from Lake Travis Fire and Rescue and Star Flight were responding to the scene, and friends carried the patient out of the trail to meet with responders.

He was transported to Baylor Scott and White Lakeway Medical Center with potentially serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.