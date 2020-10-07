Rides for $3.14: City of Kyle, Uber debut discount rideshare program

Rides in the Kyle city limits could cost folks just $3.14 if they use Uber. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kyle)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Your next ride in Kyle could cost just $3.14.

The City of Kyle, in partnership with the popular rideshare company Uber, has launched a program that provides city-subsidized rides for both residents and visitors anywhere within city limits, any day of the week.

Riders are issued a monthly voucher for eight one-way trips with the city’s mobile app, which can then be redeemed for rides through Uber. The rider pays for the first $3.14 of the ride, then the city picks up the remainder, up to $10. After that, the rider is responsible for the rest of the fare.

Why $3.14? Kyle is the Pi(e) Capital of the Texas, after all.

“Over the years we’ve been looking for a way to provide citywide transportation that was both cost effective and convenient for resident and visitors,” said Kyle’s Mayor Pro Tem Rick Koch. “So, we are excited to partner with Uber and their innovative platform in bringing a transportation program that embraces technology and meets the affordability and convenience needs of the community.”

The program was originally supposed to debut in August, but the city said it needed to do more testing and finalize the contract. The Kyle City Council passed the initial agreement on July.

The program also offers the same fare structure to wheelchair accessible vehicles by selecting the UberWAV option when requesting a ride.

Riders must be 18 years or older, or accompanied by an adult, to take advantage of the program, city officials say. If riders go anywhere outside the city limits, the program does not apply.

People can also review Uber’s COVID-19 policies and safety measures on the company’s website.