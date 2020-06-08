Restaurant hosts benefit for San Marcos officers injured in the line of duty

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Hundreds of people enjoyed boxed meals Sunday to benefit several San Marcos officers recently hurt or killed in the line of duty.

The Tacos Flor taco stand in San Marcos sold barbecue plates and t-shirts at the San Marcos Activity Center Sunday afternoon with all proceeds going to the families of officers Justin Putnam, Justin Mueller, Franco Stewart and Paul Beller.

Officer Justin Putnam was killed in an ambush in April while responding to a family violence call. Beller, Mueller and Stewart were injured in the line of duty.

Putnam’s sister, Kelsea, says he loved the community and seeing their support gives their family strength during a time of grief.

“Justin loved them so much and he loved this city and he would’ve done — he did anything for them, so it’s nice to see them come together.” Kelsea Putnam said.

Tacos Flor says it sold about 400 plates on Sunday, surpassing the number that it sold from an April benefit for the officers.