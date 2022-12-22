BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Residents at Buda Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care have been working hard to make sure children feel loved this holiday season.

They’ve been stuffing teddy bears since Nov. 29 for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Brown Santa program.

Each bear is filled with love, stuffing and a wish on a star from the residents and staff members, Buda Oaks said.

“The residents are happy to spread holiday cheer to those who need it, and are proud to support such an important organization,” said Crista Wallace, Buda Oaks’ community relations director.

Residents at Buda Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care stuff bears for Travis County Sheriff’s Office Brown Santa program. (Photo courtesy: Buda Oaks)

The Brown Santa program provides assistance with gifts and food during the holiday season to families and elderly citizens in Travis County primarily living outside the geographic city limits of Austin, according to its website.

Buda Oaks also had a donation bin in its lobby collecting unwrapped toys from families, friends and residents.