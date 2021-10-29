Resident sounds alarm as water pours from San Marcos Activity Center, closed indefinitely

Crews remove excess water from the San Marcos Activity Center while City Manager Bert Lumbreras and Fire Chief Les Stephens assess damage Oct. 29, 2021 (City of San Marcos Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Several inches of water covered the floor in the San Marcos Activity Center overnight and spilled out from the building, prompting someone to alert local police around 3 a.m. Friday.

The center will be closed “indefinitely” because of water damage from the flooding, the City of San Marcos said in a release. The issue appears to have stemmed from a 3″ polyethylene pipe that disconnected from its coupler, the city added.

Memberships to the city are suspended and the city will hold off on charging automatic payments. Anyone who still has items in their lockers can contact the center at activitycenterinfo@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-393-8280 to retrieve them. A list of parks is on the San Marcos Parks and Recreation website.

Staff are also working to figure out alternative options for people who used the center and says people can consider using the city’s sidewalks, trails and natural areas in the meantime. It’s Total Wellness classes will be virtual.

The San Marcos Activity Center has basketball courts, aerobic rooms, a pool, racquetball courts, a 2,000 square foot weight room and a 1,800 square foot aerobics studio, as well as child care spaces, meeting rooms and areas to rent. The City says the center recently underwent a remodeling project to update the lockers, bathrooms and carpet.

The facility opened in 1997 after a 1994 bond election that approved $5.3 million for the center.