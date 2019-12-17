Report: Drive-by shooting hurts 2 at San Marcos bar during holiday party

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar at the Square early Tuesday morning.
Witnesses tell KXAN they heard multiple gunshots around 1 a.m. outside of Harper’s bar. Witnesses said two people were shot after someone pulled up to Harper’s and started firing. We do not know how badly they were hurt.
Harper’s is located at 139 East Hopkins Street by the intersection with North LBJ Drive. A sign said Harper’s was closed for a holiday party for staff and family.
Our photographer on the scene shot video of windows shattered by the gunfire.
Police would not comment. They referred us to the public information department for the City of San Marcos. We have messages out to them but so far have not heard back.