Report: Drive-by shooting hurts 2 at San Marcos bar during holiday party

Hays
Posted: / Updated:

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar at the Square early Tuesday morning.

Police scene after shooting at Harper's
Shooting at Harper’s bar in San Marcos reportedly left two people with injuries. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Witnesses tell KXAN they heard multiple gunshots around 1 a.m. outside of Harper’s bar. Witnesses said two people were shot after someone pulled up to Harper’s and started firing. We do not know how badly they were hurt.

Harper’s is located at 139 East Hopkins Street by the intersection with North LBJ Drive. A sign said Harper’s was closed for a holiday party for staff and family.

Our photographer on the scene shot video of windows shattered by the gunfire.

  • San Marcos shooting Harper's
    San Marcos Police investigate shooting outside the Harper’s On The Square bar. (KXAN: Todd Bailey)
  • Shattered window after shooting at Harper's
    Shooting at Harper’s bar in San Marcos reportedly left two people with injuries. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
  • Picture of sign showing Harper's closed for holiday party
    Shooting at Harper’s bar in San Marcos reportedly left two people with injuries. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Police would not comment. They referred us to the public information department for the City of San Marcos. We have messages out to them but so far have not heard back.

Reaction to shooting on social media

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss