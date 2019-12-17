Report: Drive-by shooting hurts 2 at San Marcos bar during holiday party

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar at the Square early Tuesday morning.

Shooting at Harper’s bar in San Marcos reportedly left two people with injuries. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Witnesses tell KXAN they heard multiple gunshots around 1 a.m. outside of Harper’s bar. Witnesses said two people were shot after someone pulled up to Harper’s and started firing. We do not know how badly they were hurt.

Harper’s is located at 139 East Hopkins Street by the intersection with North LBJ Drive. A sign said Harper’s was closed for a holiday party for staff and family.

Our photographer on the scene shot video of windows shattered by the gunfire.

San Marcos Police investigate shooting outside the Harper’s On The Square bar. (KXAN: Todd Bailey)

Police would not comment. They referred us to the public information department for the City of San Marcos. We have messages out to them but so far have not heard back.

Reaction to shooting on social media

Shooting right outside Harper’s on the Sqaure…stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/fDLFSDLnIS — Trevor 🌚 (@rovertmurd) December 17, 2019

So I was just at the bar that we always go to after work on mondays and we heard what sounded like gunshots and turns out someone shot someone downstairs — Luna Longbottom (@alexshardwick) December 17, 2019