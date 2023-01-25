HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Alzheimer’s death rate in Hays County is higher than the national average, according to a report by Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos.

In the hospital’s 2023-2025 Community Health Assessment Needs, it reported Hays County’s Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate at 38.8% and the national average at 30.8%.

It’s a disease that’s personally impacted Lindsey Randow. Her mother died from Alzheimer’s on December 27 of this past year.

“She had some sweet moments,” Randow said.

Their journey with the disease started 11 years ago. “We knew, in theory what the road would look like. But I don’t think anyone’s ever really prepared,” she said.

Her mom ended up staying at Brookdale Senior Living in San Marcos, which offers memory care.

That’s where she met Megan Spiller, the sales manager.

“Memory Care is a secured part of our community. It allows our residents to still live as independently as possible, but maybe they need a little bit more help throughout the day. We’re secured. So if we do have anyone that’s exit seeking, we’re able to keep them safe in a small environment, keep eyes on them pretty much 24/7 and give them the love and the care that they need,” Spiller said.

Recently, Brookdale Senior Living has seen more people interested in its memory care services.

“We are seeing a higher demand of those who have kept their loved ones at home and cared for them, but are now getting to the point where they just need more help,” Spiller said.

