Repairs ongoing after Hays County wastewater treatment plant spills 120,000 gallons

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Repairs are ongoing after a 120,000 gallon spill was recorded at a Hays County wastewater treatment plant this past week.

The spill took place at the Hays County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Wastewater Treatment Plant on Nutty Brown Road between Feb. 15 at noon and Feb. 20 at 4:20 a.m.

It is believed the winter storms prevented the operator from accessing the plant for about two days. Power outages and fluctuations caused generators to start and stop, which caused a loss of air blanket in the process water hydro tank. Those problems have since been corrected, according to the media alert, and cleanup activities are underway.

Drip fields and a nearby greenbelt could be affected, according to the media alert. The spill hasn’t been contained yet, but local government officials as well as the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have been notified.

Residents can choose to take the following personal precautions: