HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials in Hays County filed additional charges against a man registered as a sex offender after finding evidence of an additional victim.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office said it learned 24-year-old Diego Alejandro Cortez, who was arrested earlier this month in connection with harboring a runaway child and child trafficking, also possessed pictures and videos that depicted child pornography.

According to HCSO, on July 3, investigators found and identified a 13-year-old victim. HCSO said the girl was a second victim of Cortez’s.

A statement from HCSO said the victim was interviewed, and during that interview, the victim said she and Cortez had multiple sexual encounters.

“The victim’s statement was corroborated by the confession of Cortez, and evidence found on Cortez’s phone,” HCSO said.

As of Tuesday, Cortez was in the Hays County jail and charged with harboring a runaway, trafficking a child to engage in sexual conduct, 10 counts of possession of child pornography and continuous sex abuse of a child under 14.