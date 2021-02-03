Rebel, Fajita, now Veterans? Kyle council considers another name for RM 150

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Kyle City Council agreed to have an ordinance brought back before them to rename West Ranch to Market Road 150 to Veterans Drive.

In a press release, the city said Veterans Drive was the recommendation presented by the West Ranch to Market Road 150 Renaming Committee, which city council members established last year to take over the renaming.

Other options for future street names include Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Albert Taylor Street — named for a Black businessman who owned a cleaning and press shop in downtown Kyle in the 1900s, the city said.

The committee held seven meetings total between the end of October and the beginning of January before bringing its selection of Veterans Drive to city council.

The committee explored several options other than Veterans Drive, according to the city, including renaming the stretch of road after the newly-selected Hays High School Hawks nickname, but some streets are already being designated as Jack C. Hays Trail, the school’s namesake.

The committee also looked at keeping the state designation of West RM 150, but new construction extending the road will change the designation to Business West RM 150, the city said.

Background

Originally, Kyle City Council approved renaming the road Fajita Drive in August to do away with ties to the Confederacy to honor the legacy of Juan Antonio ‘Sonny’ Falcón, known as “The Fajita King.” But the decision caused community uproar, and the city rescinded the name of Fajita Drive a week later.

In September, the city council reverted the name of the road back to West RM 150 until a new name was chosen. The vote also approved a resolution creating a committee to be in charge of renaming. Fifteen people were chosen to participate in the committee, the city said.