‘Really disconcerting’: Family in Driftwood receives mystery seeds from China in mail

DRIFTWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — “Eye-opening.”

That’s how Meghan Roberts and her family would describe the experience of opening a package of seeds they did not order. It was sent to their address in Driftwood, Texas.

“Really disconcerting,” Roberts said over the phone, but not unusal.

The family gets seeds in the mail all of the time. Roberts has a garden and they order seeds daily from multiple sources. However, when they received a very small package from China with no information about the seeds inside, it drew a red flag.

Her husband didn’t call the number on the package after they saw stories about others receiving the same seeds from the same origin — China — including departments of agriculture from other states:

For them, the most concerning thing is this supplier knows their address. They have ordered seeds online and wonder if their information was stolen.

Currently, they have the seeds sealed in a zip-lock on their porch. Roberts doesn’t want to touch them. She’s more “mad” than anything, considering it “an insult.” Why does she feel that way?

“This might just be a small drop in the bucket, a wake-up call to for us to source, buy, and shop seeds locally. Know where your products come from. Pay attention. People need to be aware,” Roberts said.

And she’s not alone. Sig Hansen sent a ReportIt email to KXAN. In it, he said: “We received a packet about three weeks ago exactly like those shown in recent news photos, so Texas residents also are receiving the seed packets … Did not think much of it back three to four weeks ago and just threw them away.”

In a press release sent Monday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller urged Texans to take “extreme precaution” when receiving unsolicited seed packets from China. He advised residents not to plant the seeds as they could contain “harmful invasive species or be otherwise unsafe.”

If you do receive unsolicited seed packages, you’re encouraged to report them to SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov.

You can find more information from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture on their website.