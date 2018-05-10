Rabid house cat bit owner and family dog in San Marcos

A rabies alert has been issued in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood of San Marcos, just south of Interstate 35 and State Highway 80, after a house cat tested positive for rabies.

The city of San Marcos says the cat was living both indoors and outdoors and — within 24 hours over the weekend — became increasingly erratic and aggressive with excessive salivation, vomiting and eventually died.

The cat bit its owner and the family dog early Sunday morning, May 6 and then died later that day. The owner took the dead cat to the San Marcos Animal Shelter for testing, which showed it had rabies.

The cat tested positive for the strain of rabies carried by bats, the city said. The family dog has begun a 90-day isolation period at a veterinary clinic and the owner is undergoing post-exposure treatment.

Flyers are being posted throughout the neighborhood to warn residents. All cats and dogs over the age of 4 months must be registered with the city and state and city law requires them to have current rabies vaccinations.

Anyone who had contact with the cat since Saturday, April 21 is urged to call San Marcos Animal Protection at 512-805-2655 immediately.

