WOODCREEK, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office warned people Tuesday about a rabid fox found in Woodcreek last week. That town is just northwest of Wimberley off Highway 12.

According to a social media post from HCSO, the fox was found on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m. outside a home on Westwood Drive.

After the fox was put to death, it was tested by the Texas Department of State Health Services which yielded a positive result for rabies.

HCSO asks everyone who may have come in contact with the fox to call either:

HCSO, Animal Control Unit at (512) 393-7896

Texas DSHS Zoonosis Control at (254) 778-6744

Hays County leaders warn everyone not to touch, pet or approach any fox.

According to the Texas DSHS Zoonosis Control Branch 2021 numbers, there were four positive rabies cases in Hays County. Two were from foxes, and two were from bats.