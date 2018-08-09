Rabid bat found in Driftwood

DRIFTWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — A dead bat found in a yard in Driftwood this past weekend tested positive for rabies.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office was called about the bat Sunday and went to the home in the 2000 block of Flint Rock Loop in the Rimrock subdivision.

Officials say it doesn’t appear that anyone touched the bat, but if someone did, that person should call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.

In the past week, at least two bats in Central Texas have tested positive for rabies. On Aug. 2, multiple women tried to give a downed bat water near the Austin Convention Center. A dead bat was also found in the bathroom of a Burnet emergency room on Aug. 6