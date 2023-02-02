AUSTIN (ABJ) — Almost 600 new homes will spring up in the fast-growing suburb of Dripping Springs during the next three years or so — welcomed development in a region still short on housing.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. enlisted the aid of “Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk to design the model home for the new neighborhood the homebuilder is co-developing with Ohio-based M/I Homes Inc.

The 188-acre development — known as Heritage — will be home to 586 homes at full build-out, according to a Jan. 26 announcement. The Berk-designed model home will serve as both a marketing resource and a design inspiration tool for potential homebuyers interested in Tri Pointe’s offerings in the development, said Chelsea Timmons, vice president of community experience at Tri Pointe Homes in Austin.

Heritage, located close to downtown Dripping Springs at 1385 Roger Hanks Pkwy., represents infill development in a city that has been difficult to find land to develop in the past, Timmons said.

Read more on the Austin Business Journal website.