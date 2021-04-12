Public memorial service for slain San Marcos police officer set for Sunday

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A public memorial service for a San Marcos police officer killed in the line of duty last year is set for Sunday.

The patrol car of San Marcos police officer Justin Putnam, who was killed in the line of duty April 18, 2020, served as a memorial for him with people leaving flowers on it as a memorial. (KXAN photo/Chris Davis)

The San Marcos Police Department is hosting the memorial honoring Justin Putnam on the first anniversary of his death following an ambush-style shooting at an apartment complex while he and two others responded to a domestic disturbance call April 18, 2020.

Putnam was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and two other officers, Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller, were injured.

The ceremony is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. at Five Mile Dam Park’s soccer complex located at 4440 Old Stagecoach Road in San Marcos. Putnam regularly visited the park with his dogs, the department said, and it will “serve as a joyful recognition of his service.” A formal funeral with full honors will be held at a later date, the department said.

“We think about Justin every day and the impact he had not only on our lives but on the lives of our community and the many young people he inspired,” said San Marcos Director of Public Safety Chase Sapp. “We lost a true hero, friend, and dedicated public servant and we’re glad to finally join together to honor his contributions and ultimate sacrifice.”