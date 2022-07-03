KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Two new property tax exemptions are available for Kyle homeowners.

The measures include a $40,000 residential homestead exemption with a 20% appraised value cap, according to the city. A $10,000 exemption for persons with disabilities was also added.

The exemption for seniors over age 65 was also changed to $10,000 from $30,000. Residents can use either the exemption for persons with disabilities or seniors over age 65, but not both. This can be stacked with the new homestead exemption.

Kyle City Council unanimously approved the two ordinances June 25, according to the city.

“Even though the city’s portion of the tax bill is only about 20%, we want to provide relief for our residents wherever possible,” Jerry Hendrix, an assistant city manager, said in a statement. “We hope that the city’s balanced approach to reducing property taxes will bring relief to those who need it.”

Residents will see the new exemptions go into effect on their October 2022 tax bills. Homeowners without an exemption already in place will need to request the homestead and other exemptions online at forms.hayscad.com.

In May, Texas voters approved two property tax relief amendments. The constitutional changes included a tax freeze for the elderly and Texans with disabilities starting in 2023 and an increased homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes.