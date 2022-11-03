KYLE, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — A Dallas-based Fortune 500 manufacturer of building materials and supplies is gearing up to relocate an Austin-area lumber yard and distribution facility to a $16 million office and warehouse site on the metro’s south side.

Builders FirstSource Inc. on Tuesday was approved by both the Kyle City Council and the Hays County Commissioners Court for incentives agreements that would aid the company in building at least a 47,000-square-foot project and creating 46 full-time jobs in Kyle, about 20 miles south of downtown Austin.

It marks another economic development win for the corridor between Austin and San Antonio, which has attracted the likes of the $1 billion Chem-Energy Corp. project near Uhland, $267 million Hill Country Studios in San Marcos and a $115 million Alliance Industrial Co. industrial project in Kyle, all in the last year.