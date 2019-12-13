Portions of San Marcos under precautionary boil water notice

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos has released a precautionary boil water notice to several areas of the city near Interstate Highway 35.

Areas affected are:

3830-4300 S. IH 35 (from Bill Miller to the Honda dealership)

690 Centerpoint

4211 Gregson’s Bend

625 Commercial Loop on the west side of IH-35

1020 Centerpoint

According to the city, while water is currently turned off, residents should boil their water as a precaution once service is restored.

In the announcement, the city says:

“This is a precautionary measure and does not necessarily mean that your water is contaminated, only that there is a possibility of contamination due to lack of pressure in the main lines for an extended period.



To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making can be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may wish to purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.”

The city says that water quality test results should be received by noon on Friday, Dec. 13.

If you have any questions, you can call the Water/Wastewater Utilities office at (512) 393-8010.