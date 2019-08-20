Portable at Hays County elementary school destroyed by fire

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Elementary school students in Hays CISD are starting their first full week of school in a different classroom after a portable building caught on fire Monday night.

A district spokesperson says the fire started at Camino Real Elementary School around 11 p.m. Monday.

The portable building that burned housed two second grade classrooms. Everything inside the building was destroyed, including the kids’ school supplies.

Two teachers and 44 students have been relocated into the main building while the district works to replace the portable.

The district says insurance will replace the building and district property.

Any money raised by the community will be used for extra supplies for the kids, according to the district. As of Tuesday morning, it’s not clear what caused the fire.