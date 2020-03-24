Popular Texas State University park closes to protect public health

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The popular park on Texas State’s campus, Sewell Park, is closing at sunset Tuesday, March 24 “to best serve the interest of public health,” according to Texas State’s website.

The university says this enforcement is to protect students, faculty and staff and stop the spread during the COVID-19 pandemic across the United States.

Sewell Park is considered a top area for Texas State students and San Marcos residents. The park sits on six acres right by the San Marcos River with space to sunbathe along with a basketball court, volleyball courts and picnic and barbecue areas.

The City of San Marcos closed its dog and skate park along with all of its playscapes on Monday to encourage social distancing. The City of Pflugerville enacted a similar policy on Sunday closing playscapes.