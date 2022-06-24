KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Plans are in the works for a popular 24-hour breakfast restaurant chain to expand to the city of Kyle.

On June 14, the Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a 1,791 square foot, free-standing Waffle House.

The restaurant would be located at 5767 Kyle Parkway, which is near Walgreens and Broadway Bank just east of Interstate 35.

Planned Waffle House location on Kyle Parkway (City of Kyle Documents)

Planned Waffle House renderings for Kyle Parkway (City of Kyle Documents)

The site plans will need to be presented to Kyle City Council for approval after they are found to be code compliant, according to a city spokesperson.

There are three Waffle House locations in Austin right now:

Throughout Texas, the restaurant has over 100 locations.