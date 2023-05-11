KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – Kyle Police said Wednesday officers arrested and charged a man and woman after reviving the woman following a possible fentanyl overdose on April 26.

According to the Kyle Police Department, officers went to the Plum Creek subdivision on April 26 to help EMS respond to a possible fentanyl overdose.

Police said officers found the woman unconscious and unresponsive inside the home when they arrived.

Officers gave her four rounds of NARCAN and the woman regained consciousness and her breathing returned to normal, according to police.

Police said two small children, both under the age of 5, were in the home, being cared for by a roommate.

Officers recovered 14 fentanyl pills as well as cocaine, alprazolam, MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, numerous THC cartridges and marijuana, according to the Kyle Police Department release.

The man and woman both face six counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of Marijuana.

According to Kyle Police, Child Protective Services was notified and both children were temporarily placed with a family member.